Removing tired tires from county

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District hosted its annual Tire Amnesty Event on Saturday, April 27, when local residents and communities were given the opportunity to recycle scrap tires that may have accumulated over time or been found deposited along roadsides and in public parks.

Over 1,680 scrap tires, weighing nearly 24 tons, were collected from 215 participants. Those tires were then delivered to an area processing facility where they will be recycled into pavers or running tracks, or used for civil engineering and other purposes.

Funding for this program was provided largely in part by a grant received from the Ohio EPA. Other organizations partnering with the Solid Waste Management District to host this year’s Tire Amnesty Event included:

• Clinton County Engineer/Highway Departments

• Clinton County Juvenile Probation Department

• Tau Kappa Beta Fraternity from Wilmington College

The final tire recycling event will be for Large/Agricultural Tires on Saturday, June 29.

Participants are required to pre-register with the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District. For more information please call 937-382-2461.

From left are: front, SWMD Coordinator Jeff Walls, and TKB members Abram Werle, Kyle Howard, Nick Lumbard, Mitchell Belland and Logan Hayes; and, back, TKB members Jared Shoemaker, Michael Carroll and Brenden Barger. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_tire-people.jpg From left are: front, SWMD Coordinator Jeff Walls, and TKB members Abram Werle, Kyle Howard, Nick Lumbard, Mitchell Belland and Logan Hayes; and, back, TKB members Jared Shoemaker, Michael Carroll and Brenden Barger. Courtesy photo