LOCAL BRIEFS

Wayne, Kenton classes gather

Students and friends of Wayne and Simon Kenton Schools will gather on Tuesday, May 28.

There will be many historic photos and exhibits, and you’re encouraged to wear/bring your school colors, souvenirs and keepsakes.

The event will be held 1-4 p.m. May 28 at East Clinton High School: from 1-2 p.m., mingle and discuss the displays; 2-3 p.m., presentations and entertainment; 3-4 p.m., mingle and other possibilities. If you need a ride to/from the event, let the committee know.

For more information, visit www.wayne-simonkenton.org .

WHS Class of ‘89 reunite

Wilmington Class of 1989 will be holding its 30th reunion 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at MacD’s Pub in Wilmington.

You may follow their Facebook page for more details at Wilmington High School Class of 1989 or email questions to smjmchina2005@yahoo.com.

Blood drive in Sabina

The SRWW Joint Fire District will help boost the blood supply before the Memorial Day weekend with a blood drive Monday, May 20 from 3-7 p.m. in the training rooms, 179 South Jackson St., Sabina.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the summer travel season is a challenging time to maintain the blood supply. CBC encourages donors to keep appointments to donate or reschedule as soon as you are able.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.