Wilmington Class of 2019 graduates 304

Ryan T. Collett, from Wilmington, received a WC bachelor of science degree in agriculture on Saturday. Here, on aptly named Collett Mall on the college campus, are from left Cameron Collett, Allen Collett, Karen Collett, Ryan Collett, Connie Bailey, Katie Collett, and Laura Moyer.

Wilmington resident Benny Spirk acknowledges family and friends in the audience upon receiving his diploma at Saturday’s 143rd Commencement at Wilmington College. His degree is in sports management. Some 304 graduates earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees.

Savannah J. Hooper, from Wilmington, who earned a Wilmington College bachelor of science degree in biology/health sciences, celebrates Saturday after Commencement. From left are Karl Knutsson, Sawyer (née Hooper) Knutsson, Stephanie Blessing, Savannah Hooper, and Glenn Blessing.

Cameron G. Vaughan, from Wilmington, received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Wilmington College.

One way to spotlight your favorite graduate is to bring large photos of her face to the event. From left are Alishia Cole, Jessica Beck, new Wilmington College graduate Hannah Kockentiet who majored in political science and criminal justice, and Ariel Goforth.

The procession of Wilmington College students head to Hermann Court on Saturday morning where they soon will be presented their bachelor’s degrees.

In the left foreground, Dr. William “Bill” Kincaid leads two lines comprised of Wilmington College administrators, trustees, faculty, staff and the day’s honorees — the 304 graduating seniors in the WC Class of 2019. Kincaid is retiring after 50 years on the faculty. Archival research indicates that, in the college’s 149 years, no one else has taught that long on a full-time basis. In the right foreground is Wilmington College President Jim Reynolds as the procession walks across campus en route to the Commencement ceremony. For more photos from WC’s graduation on Saturday, please visit wnewsj.com .