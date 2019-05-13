Wilmington police reports: Alleged hit-skip injury accident, more driving incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Police responded to the 200 block of A Street for a report of an injury accident at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Police arrived and the life squad was tending to a female who had sustained an injury from the accident. Police made contact with a witness who said the car that had struck the woman had fled the scene. The witness advised that she was traveling southeast on A Street and the other car was traveling northwest.

She said that the car started drifting into the left lane toward her so she stopped. She said that the car then hit the door of a car parked facing southeast, and a woman standing between the door and the car was injured. She advised the driver appeared to be looking over at the passenger when she was drifting. She said that there was a young girl in the passenger seat who was yelling according to the report.

The witness described the driver as a female with light blonde hair in her 30’s or 40’s. She said that the suspect vehicle was a gold, smaller SUV or station wagon and listed the first three digits of the license plate. Police then spoke with the 28-year-old female victim, she advised that she was standing at her vehicle with the back driver’s door open buckling her child in the car seat. She said she was standing between the rear driver’s side door and the vehicle and that she was then struck by the door which slammed her leg and head into the car body.

The victim was then taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital to be treated. Police then spoke with a male witness who advised he was the victim’s father. He said that he saw a small gold SUV strike the door to his daughter’s car and pinned her between the car and the door. He said that the female driver then took off. “He further advised that he thought the car had parked down the street on Michigan. “He gave me a marker light that he said came off the vehicle that fled. It was an amber marker light belonging to a Honda,” the report states. Police obtained a statement from him and took photos of the vehicle. Police did not immediately locate the vehicle. An officer went to Clinton Memorial Hospital and made contact with the victim and obtained her information.

The suspected vehicle was located and police made contact with a 32-year-old female who admitted that she was driving the vehicle that struck the victim’s vehicle. Authorities spoke with the suspect at the station about the incident and she first advised that “she was just driving by and the other lady opened her door into her vehicle and she hit it.” She said that she left the scene because she doesn’t have a license. She further advised that the other female “came running after her and was cursing at her and she was afraid,” according to the report.

Police informed her that a witness said that she believed she was distracted by the girl in the front seat. “She eventually admitted that they had a dog in the front seat and her daughter was trying to get it into the back seat and she was distracted by that and that she may have swerved into the wrong lane,” the report states. Police found the suspect was found to have never possessed a valid driver’s license and was cited for hit-skip, no operator’s license, and failure to control.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Martinsville female for allegedly driving under the influence, driving under the influence — .17 or more breath test, failure to control, and “arrest of person on probation/parole” after responding to a two-vehicle accident on Walnut Street at 10:10 p.m. on May 11.

• A 29-year-old Hillsboro female was cited for allegedly failing to maintain reasonable control after police responded to a four-vehicle accident on Grant Street at 2:35 a.m. on May 12.

• At 5:58 p.m. on May 6, a 30-year-old male called and advised that he was driving west on Vine Street near Mulberry when a white Chevy Impala backed out of a driveway and almost struck him. He advised that he stopped and then proceeded past the vehicle, “but the vehicle did a U-turn and followed him.” The caller said he parked in front of his residence on North Wood Street when the driver — a 19-year-old male — “came up beside him and told him that he was going to go grab his boys and he would be back,” according to the report. The caller said that he didn’t know why he was upset since the suspect was the one who backed out in front of him and asked that this be documented. The caller contacted police later and advised the suspect was sitting down the street watching his house and he wanted them to make contact and tell him to leave the caller alone.

• Police charged a 38-year-old male in relation to a report of a wallet being stolen at Clinton Memorial Hospital at 9:26 a.m. on May 6.

• Police responded to a Doan Street store at 3:18 p.m. on May 6 for a reported theft. According to the report, a 21-year-old male suspect came inside the store and stole something but the victim wasn’t sure what it was. Police identified the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage. The victim advised they didn’t want to press charges at this time but would call if they changed their mind.

• Police suspect a 31-year-old female and a 38-year-old male in stealing multiple items of clothing at a store on Rombach Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on May 11.

• At 6:30 p.m. on May 11, police received a report of alleged child abuse at a Southwind Boulevard residence. A 27-year-old female is listed as the suspect.

