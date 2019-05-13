Potential website would help people learn of job opportunities in their Clinton County backyard

WILMINGTON — An idea getting floated is the creation of a website to boost the development of local workers for local businesses.

For starters, people could upload their resumes onto the site, while businesses could become part of the site’s video library that would enable a company to show job-seekers what it does and the range of positions it offers.

Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, a member of the area Business Advisory Council (BAC), reported Monday that the group recently discussed a site launched by Mercer County in west-central Ohio that’s been well received. It’s called ‘Hometown Opportunity’ with a tagline of “Connecting Local Companies with Local Talent.”

McCarty said R&L Carriers and AMES (Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services) were very excited about the prospect when it was discussed Friday at the BAC meeting.

The site would be “the place to go” for people seeking a job or for employers trying to fill a position, suggested McCarty.

Currently, individual companies are “independently out there trying to drum up employees,” as contrasted with “a centralized spot where everybody knows you go” to seek a job or fill an opening, he added.

Though a Clinton County version of ‘Hometown Opportunity’ could of course vary from the Mercer County example, McCarty suggested checking out the Mercer County site.

That site has a number of tabs including one designated for ‘Students’ and one labeled ‘Resources’.

The site states: “Our mission is to connect job seekers of all ages with local businesses, aimed at steering high school, college students and adults toward the appropriate education and/or training that can lead to a career that is available right here, right now.”

It further states: “The goal of Hometown Opportunity is to ensure that everyone in our community is aware of the jobs and careers available. Our local companies are in need of our local talent, who all too often do not realize the great opportunity right here in our own backyard.”

The Mercer County site also includes businesses in neighboring Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. McCarty said this area’s site could possibly encompass Clinton, Fayette and Highland Counties.

This past winter, the Clinton-Massie technology team and students created a video about AMES, noted the commissioner. It was in connection with a Business Advisory Council project to create a pipeline between schools and local businesses to bring about student internships at the featured businesses.

To help build relationships between businesses and schools, Ohio law requires every school district and educational service center (ESC) to have a business advisory council. The law allows a school district to enter an agreement with an ESC to have the ESC’s business advisory council represent the businesses of the district.

Also on Monday, commissioners proclaimed May to be Foster Care Recognition Month. Clinton County Job and Family Services Child Protection Unit staff thanked the community and indicated with the additional funds generated by the November 2018 passage of an additional Children Services levy, they have been able to add staff that has helped them better support foster children and also the foster parents.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-725-9441.

Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty reports on a possible workforce development website to serve area residents and businesses. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_mccarty.jpg Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty reports on a possible workforce development website to serve area residents and businesses. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal On Monday Clinton County commissioners proclaim May as Foster Care Recognition Month. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Lisa Massie, Dawn Barker, Jessica Ladnow, Cindy Ricketts, Clinton County Job and Family Services Director Kathi Spirk, and Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_proclalm.jpg On Monday Clinton County commissioners proclaim May as Foster Care Recognition Month. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Lisa Massie, Dawn Barker, Jessica Ladnow, Cindy Ricketts, Clinton County Job and Family Services Director Kathi Spirk, and Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal