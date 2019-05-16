Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Drugs, needles in vehicle; several thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:55 p.m. on May 10, deputies responded to the area of State Route 73 South and Antioch Road in Union Township on a suspicious vehicle report. Upon arrival, narcotics — two bags of white powder and a used needle — were located.

• At 5 a.m. on May 12, police responded to the 1400 block of Bobbitt Road in Union Township on the report of a 2004 dark gray Buick LeSabre being stolen from the garage of the residence. The 75-year-old female victim advised she left the key in the vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked.

• At 6:55 a.m. on May 12, a 24-year-old male reported someone broke into his barn and stole multiple items. Items stolen included a rifle hunting scope, a rifle red-dot license, and two 12-inch subwoofers.

• At 1:25 p.m. on May 12, deputies received a report of a recreational vehicle being stolen from the 200 block of State Route 350 East in Cuba, Washington Township. The report lists a 2017 Hisun Sector 550 with a red body and black bed being stolen from a 60-year-old male resident.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Waverly male and a 34-year-old female Sabina for alleged drug instrument possession after a traffic stop on State Route 124 in New Vienna at 4:43 a.m. on May 13.

• At 5:50 p.m. on May 13, a 75-year-old male reported someone had opened a credit card in his name.

• At 3:43 p.m. on May 10, a 71-year-old New Vienna male reported a 42-year-old Blanchester male has his skid-steer loader and will not return it.

• At 1:14 a.m. on May 14, police responded to the 8000 block of U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on a motor vehicle theft. A 21-year-old male is listed as the victim. Two acquaintances were listed as the suspects. The vehicle is listed as a 1998 maroon colored Chevrolet Blazer. There was damage done to the homeowner’s lawn, according to the report.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

