UPDATED: Clarksville woman, Hillsboro man die in US 22 accident

WARREN CO. — Two motorists died in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 22 near Clarksville Road in Warren County, near the Clinton County line, at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Christopher Holsinger, 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on US 22 when his vehicle went left of center and struck a 2004 Buick LeSabre, driven by Nancy Barton, 78, of Clarksville, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Holsinger and Barton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, including the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and the Wilmington Fire Department.

US 22/Ohio 3 was closed after the accident occurred. The Ohio State Highway Patrol cleared the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

