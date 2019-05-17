COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, May 18

• Little Hearts Big Smiles Fun Day 5K begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with proceeds going to the LHBS handi-accessible playground. It is a walk or run event, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. (same-day signup cost is $20) at 1400 Fife Ave. in Wilmington. For more info, visit www.littleheartsbigsmiles.org.

• Friends of the Blanchester Public Library spring book sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 in the library’s meeting room. And it continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday – through May 25. Sale items include magazines (25 cents) paperback books (50 cents), hardcover books and music CDs ($1), books on CD and videos ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

• Clinton County Spring Farmers Market continues 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington City Building at 69 South St. Locally grown fresh seasonal vegetables, fresh farm eggs, home grown beef and pork, home baked sweets and breads, herbs, homemade dog and cat treats, locally made jewelry, pottery, alpaca fibers, and more. Kids Club continues for all children ages 5-12 — each member will receive $2 tokens to do their own shopping for fresh produce. Live music with Travis Luncan and fresh coffee from Kava Haus. Watch for information regarding the start of the Summer Market June 1.

• Outdoor Tai Chi class with Robert Baylor from Main Street Yoga to be held at Wilmington Public Library on the front lawn on Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. Dress comfortably; meet inside if raining. Learn how to live in the moment with meditation and motion.

• Blanchester Bike Rodeo, May 18, from 10 a.m.- noon at Putman Elementary, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester.

ˆ

Sunday, May 19

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption, may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Monday, May 20

• Practices start for the 2019 musical presentations of the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington. This will be the 7th year for the chorus, which is open to men of all denominations in Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties. Any questions, please contact director Bob Pittser at 937-725-2821 or pitt_ser@hotmail.com .

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m; Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• “Bees?” for grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 4 p.m. Guest Speaker Roxanne Luff explains the importance of bees in the environment.

• Instant Pot 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Have an Instant Pot and not sure how to use it? Been wondering what all the hype is about? Learn the basics of using the Instant Pot and taste a few recipes.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch monthly “Life Skills” will meet 5-6 p.m. May 20. Teens and tweens can learn a new set basic life skills every month to help them achieve their path to independence. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, May 20 to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program. Dan Mayo volunteers his services at Ohio Living Cape May and his topic will be “My Journey to Cape May”. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Business Development at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

ˆ

Tuesday, May 21

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students will be meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:35 p.m. to discuss “The Masked Truth” by Kelley Armstrong. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, May 17. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

ˆ

Wednesday, May 22

• “Bubble Mania!” from 2:30-6 p.m. the Clinton-Massie Branch Library will celebrate the upcoming last day of school with an afternoon of bubbly fun. Children of all ages can enjoy making bubbles big, small, and gigantic! Come and have fun with the library’s bubble blowing goofy goobers!

• “Testing Your Nutritional IQ” program at 11:30 a.m. at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Thursday, May 23

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 — the first Grillin’ Out of the season — in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will host the teen writer’s club, “Author’s Crossing” 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Teens interested in stretching their creative writing wings are encouraged to come and discover various fun ways to develop stories and become young authors.

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Spring Celebration 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Denver Williams Park, Shelter A, 1190 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Plant flowers for Mother’s Day, have snacks and feed the ducks. To RSVP call 937-382-5899. (Will be cancelled if inclement weather.)

ˆ

Friday, May 24

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Memorial Day celebration at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Replacing flag at 11:30 a.m., carry-in dessert to share at lunchtime. Bingo after lunch sponsored by Hospice of the Miami Valley.

ˆ

Saturday, May 25

• Summer Reading Blast Off Party at Wilmington Public Library noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. The party will feature a planetarium, space food, scientists, and a fun photo booth. This goes along with this year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories”. This will be your first chance to sign up for the summer reading program for all ages. Earn prizes all summer just for reading.

• Enjoy classic cartoons at the Wilmington Public Library on May 25, and every Saturday morning during summer (May 25 – Aug. 3) from 10 a.m.-noon.

ˆ

Tuesday, May 28

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, May 29

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29; and 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 29 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:15 p.m. Paint Mandala CDs. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Thursday, May 30

• Family Book Club “A Novel Idea” to be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett will be discussed. Pick up your copies at the library beforehand to discuss that evening.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Friday, May 31

• Bingo after lunch sponsored by Better2Gether Medicare Solutions at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

ˆ

Saturday, June 1

• Blanchester Community Breakfast held every first Saturday of each month, served at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Citizen Building, 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department). All of the Blanchester community is invited to this free event.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

ˆ

Sunday, June 2

• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types — knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners.

ˆ

Monday, June 3

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m.

ˆ

Tuesday, June 4

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Make a painted galaxy charm for a bracelet, necklace, or key chain.

• Free Zumba classes will be offered at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center to anyone interested in attending. Instructor will be Christina Addison and it will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the senior at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington beginning June 4. If you have any questions please call the center at 937-382-7170.

ˆ

Wednesday, June 5

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Business Meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. June is being a friend or family member as a guest month.

ˆ

Thursday, June 6

• Adult Euchre and Board Games will be played at Wilmington Public Library 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

ˆ

Friday, June 7

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader and hostess, Kim Vandervort.

ˆ

Saturday, June 8

• Outdoor Tai Chi class with Robert Baylor from Main Street Yoga to be held at Wilmington Public Library on the front lawn on Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. Dress comfortably; meet inside if raining. Learn how to live in the moment with meditation and motion.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

ˆ

Monday, June 10

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Cape May Campus Center with a Design Workshop and carry-in luncheon. Program is “Introduction to Creative Design” by OAGC judge Barbara Myers; also, election of officers for 2019-20.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 10. Theme is Pokemon — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

ˆ

Tuesday, June 11

• Teen S.T.E.M. Explores for Grades 6-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. Make homemade ice cream and see what happens when ordinary objects undergo extreme levels of cold.

ˆ

Wednesday, June 12

• Eat Wings, Raise Funds at Buffalo Wild Wings to help the Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS). From 4-10 p.m., if you take a fundraiser ticket with you and present to your server, Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, will donate 15% of your food bill to WAHS. Tickets may be downloaded & printed from https://www.adoptapet.com/wahs/event/eat-wings-raise-funds-7/ or picked up from Weathervane Dry Cleaners or D & G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack.

• Elementary School Age Discovery Club at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Have fun learning about phases of the moon.

ˆ

Thursday, June 13

• Adult Daytime Book Club will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens will be discussed.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Make a wreath. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Saturday, June 15

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Cape May Players performing a skit.

ˆ

Sunday, June 16

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House 1-3 p.m to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Monday, June 17

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 17. Theme is Gravity Falls — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• School Employee Retirees of Ohio Clinton County Chapter 7 meets at noon Monday, June 17 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue. Guest speaker will be Clinton County Health Dept. Inspector Katie Burwinkel. For more information or to RSVP for lunch, call Connie Damron at 937-382-5254 or email cdamron1@frontier.com by June 16.

ˆ

Tuesday, June 18

• Adult Documentary Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Teens in Grades 5-12 can enjoy Nerd Magic: Cosplaying 101 on June 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Costume design, make-up tutorials, wig keeping, and some basic hand sewing techniques will be covered. No experience required.

ˆ

Wednesday, June 19

• History Extra for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on June 19 at 4:30 p.m. Discover the life and learning of Galileo Galilee, Sir Isaac Newton, Nicolaus Copernicus, Stephen Hawking, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and many more.

ˆ

Thursday, June 20

• Adults can enjoy a monthly meditation session with Dianne Moore at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20. All skill levels welcome.

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Time for a Picnic 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Denver Williams Park, Shelter D, 1190 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and sides and after lunch head to the splash pad; so dress for it, and bring a towel and sunscreen. RSVP to 937-382-5899. (Will be cancelled if inclement weather.)

ˆ

Friday, June 21

• Chicken Dinner sponsored by Blanchester Senior Citizens, public invited and welcomed. Dinner served 4-7 p.m. at 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department). Chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, drinks and dessert all for only $8.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader Karen Buckley, hostess Margie McMullen.

ˆ

Saturday, June 22

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• For teens in Grades 5-12; Himeji Yukata: A Japanese Festival, on Saturday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. There will be a tea ceremony, lantern making, Japanese cuisine and kite flying.

ˆ

Sunday, June 23

• Adults — Basic car care at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Learn from ASE certified technician Daniel Volz about basic car care and preventative maintenance.

ˆ

Monday, June 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 24. Theme is Studio Ghibli — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

ˆ

Tuesday, June 25

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Have fun making sidewalk foam.

Wednesday, June 26

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

ˆ

Friday, June 28

• Laurels of Blanchester providing free breakfast to senior citizens of Blanchester at 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department) at 8:30 a.m.

ˆ

Saturday, June 29

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

ˆ

Sunday, June 30

• Soar Through Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a Royal Castle Bounce House, treats from Papsy’s Place, and entertainment featuring Tom Seiling.

ˆ

Monday, July 8

• Wilmington Garden Club will tour Kerry Houston’s garden in Springboro at 10 a.m.

ˆ

July 18-20

• Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) State Convention, Roberts Centre, Wilmington.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. • Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10am at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862