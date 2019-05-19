Motorcyclist dies in Sunday accident on SR 350 in Warren Co.

WARREN CO. –A motorcyclist died in an accident on SR 350 early Sunday afternoon.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on SR 350 near milepost 6, Washington Township, Warren County.

A 1983 Suzuki GS1100GK Motorcycle, operated by Lawrence W. Latham, 72, of Cincinnati, was traveling eastbound when the motorcycle drove off the right side of road, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the OSHP.

Latham was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on scene, police said; he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-3.jpg