Rotary scholarship winners

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Rotary Club recently introduced its scholarship winners, who read their winning essays to the club. They are:

• Emily Brausch of Clinton-Massie High School is the daughter of Amy and Chris Brausch. She will attend Hillsdale College to major in marketing and communications with a concentration in nonprofit studies.

• Brennen Swope of Clinton-Massie is the son of Barrett and Dawn Swope, and will attend Indiana Wesleyan University to major in business administration. Brennan is a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and plays the piano and violin.

• Alexandria Turner of East Clinton is the daughter of Andrea Coffman. She will attend Capital University to major in nursing.

• Benjamin McAllister of Wilmington is the son of Jim and Amber Burnett and will attend Xavier University to major in finance. Benjamin is the recipient of the Interact Scholarship.

Cindy Camp, Chairperson of Rotary Scholarship Committee, thanked committee members Carrie Zeigler and LeeAnn Wagenseller.

Shown are students Brennen Swope and Benjamin McAllister; Rotary President Dan Evers; students Alexandria Turner and Emily Brausch. and Cindy Camp, Scholarship Committee Chairperson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_IMG_0147.jpg Shown are students Brennen Swope and Benjamin McAllister; Rotary President Dan Evers; students Alexandria Turner and Emily Brausch. and Cindy Camp, Scholarship Committee Chairperson. Courtesy photo