Did you attend Jefferson Twp. High School?

Begin making your plans now to attend the 96th Jefferson High School alumni banquet on Saturday, June 8 in the Westboro United Methodist fellowship hall.

Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 5 p.m. and catered by McCoy’s Catering of Wilmington.

Honored graduating classes are the classes of 1939, 1944, 1949, 1954 and 1959, the last year Jefferson had a high school before consolidating with Blanchester High School.

Speakers will be Laura Lemaster Summers and Charles “Chuck” Culberson who will lead reminiscing about the days of attending Jefferson.

Since the alumni dinner in 2018, one of the basketball players on the last team of 1959, which won the Clinton County basketball tournament championship, has been nominated and inducted by alumni president Dick Miller to the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame — Jim Rankin.

There will also be a display of pictures of graduating classes and teams and door prize. For more information, contact the Jefferson Alumni Association Board: Dick Miller, president, at 513-932-1446; Ed Pagett, vice president, at 937-783-8005; or Joyce Barker, corresponding secretary, at 937-783-3969 for reservations and/or information.

You do not have to have graduated from Jefferson, but have attended, to come to the evening. Please notify your out-of-town Jefferson alumni and friends/attendees.

The Jefferson School in 2002. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_jeff-twp-school.jpg The Jefferson School in 2002. Courtesy photo