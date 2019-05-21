Pedaling the PEBL around town: Bill’s unique mode of transportation

WILMINGTON — A local has found the perfect mode of transportation for himself in the PEBL — and thinks others would like it, too.

Bill Limbacher is always happy and willing to talk about his PEBL. According to their website (www.better.bike), the PEBL is a Micro-Car eBike that combines “the ease of a car or golf cart, with the exercising ability of a bike.”

“It can reverse, it has cruise control, rear suspension, low emissions all-year round,” said Limbacher as he unzipped the window and door into the cab.

Among the bells and whistles of the vehicle include a 750-watt internally geared brushless mid-drive motor, a rechargeable 48-volt lithium-ion battery, an aluminum frame cab, a polycarbonate windshield, and lights.

“The motor is used to assist you in peddling,” said Limbacher. “You do either one or both. But it can’t go more than 20 mph.”

Limbacher is one of only a few people in the state to own the Massachusetts made motor-bike.

“There’s one in Columbus, one in Defiance, and another in Wilmington,” he said.

He first discovered the bike online a few years ago, and when he saw it had a shell, it appealed to him.

“People have told me to get a two-wheeler (bicycle), but I have balance issues so I can’t do a two-wheeler But a three-wheel recumbent would be perfect. Most of them I’ve seen didn’t have coverings on them and that makes it challenging with the weather. Then I heard about (PEBL) which had a permanent cover and I thought this was perfect,” he said.

He originally wanted to get this bike last year so he could ride in the annual HoliDazzle Parade, but it didn’t arrive until recently, after waiting almost a year for it.

“I wanted to showcase it and I thought that’d be the best place to show it,” he said, adding he hopes to ride in this year’s HoliDazzle. “I think this is a sustainable form of transportation and I think our town could use it.”

He said that he knows people who don’t like driving or transit options aren’t as satisfactory to them, and they would want something that they could use. The main downside to it though is pricing, which can start around $8,900, but Limbacher was able to pay for his through a payment plan

He’s already taken it out to ride and has seen people take notice of it, even taking out their phones to get a photo.

“It’s gotten a very positive reaction and I’ve been telling people about this for months,” he said.

More info on the PEBL can be found at their website www.better.bike.

Bill Limbacher demonstrates his unique PEBL micro-car eBike. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0744.jpg Bill Limbacher demonstrates his unique PEBL micro-car eBike. John Hamilton | News Journal Bill Limbacher ready to roll in his PEBL micro-car eBike. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0742.jpg Bill Limbacher ready to roll in his PEBL micro-car eBike. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574