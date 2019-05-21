Local Briefs: Stewart graduates from USAF basic training

Stewart USAF basic grad

U.S. Air Force Airman Tanner E. Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Stewart is the daughter of Danny and Stephanie Stewart of Wilmington, and she is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington High School.

BOE closed 2 days

The Clinton County Board of Elections will be closed Friday, May 24 as well as Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day weekend