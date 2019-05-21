Wilmington police reports: More theft incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:39 a.m. on May 17, a 30-year-old female reported someone broke into her home on South South Street and stole her cellphone. A 27-year-old male is listed as a suspect. The same subject is suspected of stealing jewelry and miscellaneous items at an A Street resident.

• At 8:30 a.m. on May 17, a 29-year-old female reported her daughter’s bicycle was stolen from the porch of her residence — 500 block of North Wood Street — sometime overnight. The bike is described as a silver Mongoose with black lettering.

• At 11:30 a.m. on May 17, a 23-year-old female advised their garage had been broken into — at the 300 block of A Street. The caller advised the side door of the garage was left unlocked last night and items were stolen. The caller reported $1,000 stolen from inside the vehicle parked in the garage and scrap metal.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for allegedly driving while under the influence on West Sugartree Street at 2:45 a.m. on May 18. According to the report, police recovered a digital scale and seized some marijuana.

• At 10:41 a.m on May 18, police responded to the 700 block of Fife Avenue in reference to a theft. A 68-year-old male resident advised someone was inside his truck overnight and stole his checkbook and advised the truck was unlocked.

• Police responded to South South Street to assist a citizen at 10:21 a.m. on May 18. According to the 41-year-old female caller, she and a 43-year-old male to got into an argument, “He threw tools at her van and tried to rip off the license plate,” the report states. The suspect left in a Dodge truck.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for alleged telecommunication harassment at 9:07 p.m. on May 14. A female subject advised the suspect has semi-explicit photos of her. Police seized two phones from the suspect.

• At 2:52 p.m. on May 15, a 22-year-old Sardinia male reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle overnight at the 100 block of West Vine Street. According to the report, medicine, a gym bag, and Nike shoes were stolen.

• At 12:30 p.m. on May 13, a 30-year-old female reported she was receiving harassing phone calls allegedly from a 39-year-old Sabina male.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_WPD-Badge-12.jpg