Sugar & Spice bestows awards

The Sugar & Spice Committee recently presented its 2019 awards. This is the 20th year that the committee has raised funds by compiling a recipe book with forty recipes and holding a luncheon where each dish could be tasted. Pictured are honorees Alexandria Turner of East Clinton High School, Ashley Murphy of Clinton-Massie/Laurel Oaks, and Carson Smith, Homeschool/Laurel Oaks. Not available for photo was Sadie Sutton. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_sugar-and-spice-awards.jpg The Sugar & Spice Committee recently presented its 2019 awards. This is the 20th year that the committee has raised funds by compiling a recipe book with forty recipes and holding a luncheon where each dish could be tasted. Pictured are honorees Alexandria Turner of East Clinton High School, Ashley Murphy of Clinton-Massie/Laurel Oaks, and Carson Smith, Homeschool/Laurel Oaks. Not available for photo was Sadie Sutton. Courtesy photo