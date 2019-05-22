Sugar & Spice bestows awards

The Sugar & Spice Committee recently presented its 2019 awards. This is the 20th year that the committee has raised funds by compiling a recipe book with forty recipes and holding a luncheon where each dish could be tasted. Pictured are honorees Alexandria Turner of East Clinton High School, Ashley Murphy of Clinton-Massie/Laurel Oaks, and Carson Smith, Homeschool/Laurel Oaks. Not available for photo was Sadie Sutton.
