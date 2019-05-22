Amazon holding job events at Roberts Centre in Clinton County

In the upcoming days, Amazon will hold “walk-in” events at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington for people interested in a job with the company.

Last fall, Amazon announced it will open an air gateway at the Wilmington Air Park where freight will be sorted for the e-commerce giant.

The dates and times for the walk-in events are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

The location of the events is Roberts Center in the Holiday Inn, 123 Gano Road, near the Interstate 71 and U.S. 68 interchange in Clinton County, about five miles north of Wilmington.

Learn more at amazondelivers.jobs .