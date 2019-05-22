Throwback Thursday: Dapper East Enders

These are some highlights from the News Journal 45 years ago on May 23, 1974:

Nationally:

‘Nixon stand angers panel’

‘Could be impeachment grounds’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Nixon’s failure to comply with a House Judiciary subpoena for 11 Watergate tapes is providing new grounds for impeachment in the view of some members. ‘It means the cover-up continues’, said Rep. George Danielson, D-Calif., after Nixon notified the committee Wednesday he would not comply with the subpoena or any other it issues for Watergate material.”

‘Patty Hearst faces life imprisonment’

“LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patricia Hearst faces the possibility of life in prison as she is hunted as kidnap suspect rather than kidnap victim. In a further dramatic turnabout since her kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army Feb. 4, Los Angeles District Attorney Joseph Busch lodged 19 felony charges against her.”

Locally:

The News Journal profiled Wilmington police officer and new “meter man” Roy Schaumleffel, whose patrol duties would now include issuing parking tickets to drivers parked at expired parking meters. “Next to Scrooge, I guess I’m the most unpopular man in town,” he said. “Maybe I’ve even got him beat.”

Blanchester prepared for its high school graduation of 147 students, with speakers to include Class President Ron Cook, Valedictorian Karen Garner and Salutatorians Carl Berwanger and James Jones.

Clinton-Massie held its spring sport banquet. Honorees included tennis MVP Kevin Ellis, baseball MVP Danny Adams and track MVP Dennis Bowyer.

Area deaths included: Clark Starr of Todd’s Fork Road; Mary Meyer of Arizona (formerly of Sabina); Grace Mobley of Sabina; and John Smith of Blanchester.

The Twin Pine Knotty Knitters 4-H met at Villars Chapel Church, while the Chef-Chefettes met at Rhonda Nichols’ house and the Soul Sisters 4-H met at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park.

The Southridge Hot Pans met at the home of Mrs. Aaron Quigley. The Horse’N Around Club met at Candy Barnes’ house.

Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Winner of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, The Sting.” At the Wilmington Drive-in were “The Way We Were” with Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford and “Shamus” with Burt Reynolds.

These dapper dressers are East End kindergarten students in Wilmington. Do you know what year it was taken? On the back of the photo, only some of the students are identified with first and last names. Those are: front, Amy Suer, Donna Compton, Karen Elliott, Julie Kier, Linda Jenkins and Linda Seifert; second row, Eddie Adams, Jim Cleavenger, Roger Griffin and Eddie Bisher; third row, Rick Fitzpatrick, Mike Wier, Bob Williams, Jay Walraven, Rod Custis and Geraldine McPherson. Let us know more at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_img014.jpg These dapper dressers are East End kindergarten students in Wilmington. Do you know what year it was taken? On the back of the photo, only some of the students are identified with first and last names. Those are: front, Amy Suer, Donna Compton, Karen Elliott, Julie Kier, Linda Jenkins and Linda Seifert; second row, Eddie Adams, Jim Cleavenger, Roger Griffin and Eddie Bisher; third row, Rick Fitzpatrick, Mike Wier, Bob Williams, Jay Walraven, Rod Custis and Geraldine McPherson. Let us know more at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society