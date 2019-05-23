Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship awarded

Clinton-Massie senior Corey May was awarded the Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund totaling $1,000 Wednesday night at the CMHS awards ceremony. May intends to enroll in The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, where he plans to major in Power Equipment before returning to his family farm, and she hopes to one day assume its operation. May “displayed great work ethic, integrity and drive while being a full-time student as well as juggling an athletic career.” The Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund will expand for the 2019-2020 school year to include all four Clinton County schoolss; it was founded by Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel — all 2009 graduates of Clinton-Massie High School. From left are Burton, Vogel, May and Hale.

Clinton-Massie senior Corey May was awarded the Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund totaling $1,000 Wednesday night at the CMHS awards ceremony. May intends to enroll in The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, where he plans to major in Power Equipment before returning to his family farm, and she hopes to one day assume its operation. May “displayed great work ethic, integrity and drive while being a full-time student as well as juggling an athletic career.” The Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund will expand for the 2019-2020 school year to include all four Clinton County schoolss; it was founded by Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel — all 2009 graduates of Clinton-Massie High School. From left are Burton, Vogel, May and Hale. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_cm-award.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Corey May was awarded the Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund totaling $1,000 Wednesday night at the CMHS awards ceremony. May intends to enroll in The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, where he plans to major in Power Equipment before returning to his family farm, and she hopes to one day assume its operation. May “displayed great work ethic, integrity and drive while being a full-time student as well as juggling an athletic career.” The Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund will expand for the 2019-2020 school year to include all four Clinton County schoolss; it was founded by Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel — all 2009 graduates of Clinton-Massie High School. From left are Burton, Vogel, May and Hale. Courtesy photo