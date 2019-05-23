OSU CC Alumni award scholarship

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Clinton County announced that the winner of the $1,100 Sheila Sites Memorial Scholarship for 2019 is Rachael Billups.

Rachael is a senior at Wilmington High School. She plans on studying ag communications, with a concentration in public relations.

To receive the scholarship, students must be admitted to Ohio State and be an incoming freshman in the fall. They preferably are ranked in the top 10% of their high school class, and are recommended by school principals, counselors, and/or teachers based on scholastic ability and character.

They must have a record of performance in activities both in school and in the community and they must impress the Scholarship Committee with a sound interest and positive attitude toward college work.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Clinton County represents graduates of the university living in Clinton County.