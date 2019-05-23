Wilmington Kiwanis awards scholarship

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Jordan Snarr from Wilmington High School.

Jordan will be majoring in Business Administration with Management Concentration at Wilmington College.

She has provided extensive leadership and service during her high school activities and Kiwanis is pleased to assist in her continued education and service in our community.

At Kiwanis’ meeting May 16, guest speaker was Hope House Director Tracy Scalf, speaking about the faith-based non-profit emergency drop-in home for children and women who are homeless in Wilmington.

Scalf spoke about the goals and operation of the home to provide shelter in a place where guests will also be exposed to the teachings of Christ and the activity of His shurch.

From left are Tanya Snarr, her daughter and Kiwanis scholarship winner Jordan Snarr, and Kiwanis Scholarship Chairperson Nancy Rudduck. Hope House Director Tracy Scalf, left, with Kiwanis Program Chair Kim Hiatt.

Hope House director speaks to club