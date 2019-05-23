Banquet set for Salem, Buckskin schools

The 103rd Annual Banquet of the Salem Academy and Buckskin Valley High School will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15 in the auditorium of the historic Buckskin School Building, 4297 Broadway St. South Salem, Ohio.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m.. Cost is $18 per person, which includes meal provided by McCoy’s Catering Service of Wilmington and annual costs for the Alumni Association.

There will be reserved seating for this year’s honored classes: 1969 (50 years), 1959 (60 years) and 1949 (70 years). The SAVE Committee will have note cards of the Salem Academy and the covered bridge available for purchase after the banquet. There will also be 10 copies of “A History of Buckskin Township” that was prepared by the class of ’69 when they were in the eighth grade at Buckskin.

All students completing the sixth grade at Buckskin and then graduating from McClain High School after 1965 are considered Buckskin Alumni. However, anyone who attended Buckskin is welcome, as are teachers.

If you are aware of anyone who did not receive an invitation, please notify Bev Mayo at 614-582-7696 as soon as possible. You may also mail your check to Kathy Crusie Mincey, P. O. Box 77, South Salem, OH 45681 no later than June 7. Please include names of attendees and year of graduation.