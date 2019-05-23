BPD: Man broke into house, smashed windows

BLANCHESTER — A man was arrested after police say he broke into a house and smashed windows for reasons unknown.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt stated that at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a vacant house at 303 E. Baldwin St. for a suspected natural gas explosion after a woman in the neighborhood reported hearing what she thought were explosions coming from the house and windows shattering. The Blanchester-Marion Twp. Fire Department also responded.

“Officers arrived and Sgt. Gary Mowen observed a man inside the house brandishing a steel pipe,” said Reinbolt. “He was ordered to drop it, which he did, but he then retreated out of view. Ptl. T.R. Smith then saw the man running from the house and gave chase. Ptl. Smith caught the man and a struggle ensued, which was joined by Sgt. Mowen. The officers were able to place the man under arrest.”

He said the suspect was Jeffery Butler III, 18, of Tucker Road, Blanchester.

“A marijuana pipe was found on Butler’s person,” Reinbolt said. “Butler had several lacerations on his arms and hands and an ambulance was summoned. When the ambulance arrived, Butler refused emergency medical attention. Ptl. Smith transported Butler to the county jail, but he was refused for booking due to his injuries. Ptl. Smith then took him to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, then taken back to the Clinton County Jail.”

Reinbolt said Assistant County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy was briefed via telephone and approved charges of felony breaking and entering against Butler.

“In the meantime, a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene to assist Sgt. Mowen with searching the house for other suspects and clues. No one else was inside the house and there was no natural gas leak,” said Reinbolt. “A quantity of beer was found inside the home, and blood was strewn about the house.

“For reasons that are not known, it appears Butler broke into the house and shattered numerous windows from the inside. He refused to speak to the arresting officers, invoking his right to an attorney before making any statement.”

