Pausing to reflect: Busy Memorial Day weekend of events honoring those who gave all

It’s the weekend when Americans pause to reflect on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

Below is the schedule of 2019 Memorial Day weekend events provided to the News Journal:

WILMINGTON

The annual Memorial Day Parade organized by the American Legion Post 49 will be held on Monday, May 27.

This year’s grand marshal is Cape May resident and World War II veteran Lawson Adkins.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on East Locust Street then travel to North South Street, making a left turn heading south. The parade will then turn right onto West Truesdell Street and end with the ceremony in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Wilmington City Councilman Jonathan McKay will be the keynote speaker, and the WHS band will perform.

The ceremony will include the National Anthem as well as the playing of Taps, the laying of memorial wreaths, and the gun salute by the Color Guard.

Streets utilized for the parade will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

New American flags will be placed in the holders on veterans’ graves at Sugar Grove Cemetery this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers are asked to be at the main entrance at approximately 7:45 a.m.

BLANCHESTER AREA

• Second Creek Cemetery —Services will be held at the Second Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26. Patti Loftin of the church will give the address and conduct services. Following, children of the church will place flowers on all graves of veterans. Members of Marion Post 179 will be present services in the cemetery honoring those who have served in all wars.

• Blanchester IOOF Cemetery — Services at the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery will be held on Monday, May 27. The parade will form at the First National Bank parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and move out promptly at 10 a.m. The parade will travel down Center Street, south on Wright Street and west on Main Street to the cemetery.

Those invited to take part in the parade include all veterans and auxiliaries, Blanchester High School Marching Band, Blanchester/Marion Twp. Fire Department, Blanchester Life Squad, drill teams, Boy Scout and Girl Scout units, Cub Scouts and Brownies, Fraternal Lodges, churches, etc. Vehicles will not be allowed except for the police escort. Horses will not be permitted.

The invocation will be given by Calvin Martin, Pastor of the Pleasant Grove Community Church, as well as, the Chaplain for the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179 and the address will be given by Paul Casteel, Pastor of the Blanchester Church of Christ.

The Blanchester High School Band will perform and play the National Anthem followed by a firing of the 21 gun salute performed by the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179. Playing of Taps will follow.

• Garrison Cemetery —Services at Garrison Cemetery on Shawnee Trace Road will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27. The invocation and address will be given by Greg Hefner. Firing of the salute will be by the Color Guard from the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179. Playing of Taps will conclude the program.

• Westboro Cemetery —Services at Westboro Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27. The program will be presented at the GAR Cenotaph in the cemetery. The invocation and the address will be given by Calvin Martin, Pastor of Pleasant Grove Community Church, as well as, the Chaplain for the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179. Firing of the salute will be by the Color Guard from the Blanchester American Marion Post 179. Playing of Taps will conclude the program.

SABINA

There will be a parade with the band leaving the Sabina Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The program at the Sabina Cemetery will start at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Daryl Cooley, minister at the Sabina Baptist Church and also a veteran.

An FFA member will give the Gettysburg Address. There will also be the community singers performing with Troy Villars directing. All interested persons are asked to take part.

CLARKSVILLE

Boy Scout Troop 155 from Clarksville will be hosting a Memorial Day service at the Clarksville Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

The program will include a flag ceremony, placing of a wreath, and readings and prayers from the scouts of Boy Scout Troop 155 and Cub Scout Pack 155. There will be music performed by the Clinton-Massie High School Band. Following the service everyone invited to an Ice Cream Social at the Clarksville Methodist Church.

MARTINSVILLE

The Village of Martinsville’s Memorial Day services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery, 537 Cemetery Road. Minister Jim Weible of the Martinsville Methodist Church will be the Memorial day speaker.

On Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. the flags will be placed over all the veterans’ graves — any volunteers would be greatly appreciated in this endeavor.

LEES CREEK

The 96th Memorial Day Service in Lees Creek will be held Monday, May 27.

The parade will form at 1:15 p.m. at the Township Garage and the church. The march to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the sheriff, fire trucks and the East Clinton Band leading the way.

For the service, Kevin Bean will welcome all and the invocation will be delivered by Rick Godlove. Posting of the flag will be by the Henry Case Camp #93 Sons of the Union of Veterans of the Civil War, Company C, 20th Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Washington CH, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner. The Gettysburg Address will be given by Maggie Matthews.

Guest speaker will be State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-91st District) followed by the decorating the grave of the unknown soldier by Gary Bishop. Kevin Bean will give the roll call followed by the gun salute, Taps and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

PORT WILLIAM

The Port William Memorial Day Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26 in Maple Grove Cemetery. Speaker will be Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Color Guard will fire the salute. (If raining, the service will be at the Port William Methodist Church.)

Youths show their their pride in the red, white & blue during last year's parade in Wilmington. Local veterans will lead the again lead the annual Memorial Day parade in Wilmington on Monday morning. Commanders of the local VFW and American Legion salute past comrades at last year's ceremony at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington.

Busy weekend of Memorial Day events