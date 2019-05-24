Controlled hunting applications coming June 1

Applications will soon be accepted for controlled deer and waterfowl hunts for the 2019-2020 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The application period opens Saturday, June 1, and runs through Wednesday, July 31.

These special hunts are held on selected areas to provide additional opportunities for Ohio’s hunting enthusiasts. All applicants, youth and adult, must possess a 2019-2020 Ohio hunting license and meet the age requirements in order to apply for a controlled hunt.

Hunters may apply for the controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov. There is a non-refundable application fee of $3 per hunt.

Hunters will be randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by mail and email. Applicants are encouraged to visit Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System online to view the status of their application and, if selected, print their controlled hunt permit.

More specific information about hunt dates and locations, including opportunities dedicated to youth, women and mobility-impaired hunters can be found at wildohio.gov on the Controlled Hunts page.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_ODNR-logo1.jpg