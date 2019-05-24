VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary gets new flag

WILMINGTON — The National Convention of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States was created as a fraternal, patriotic, historical and educational organization. Members support VFW Posts and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, as well as its own members.

The Auxiliary’s motto is “IN FORTITUDE AND LOYALTY.” Fortitude is defined as courage in pain or adversity, bravery, strength of mind and character, and firmness of purpose.

According to the 2013 Bylaws and Ritual manual, “o be an Auxiliary member is a commitment of loyalty to our sovereign Nation, and loyalty to the Veterans who have defended it and our Constitution during foreign conflict. We strive to foster patriotism, freedom and equal rights; and to defend the United States of America from all her enemies whomsoever.”

The emblem of the Ladies Auxiliary belongs to the National Organization and has meaning that represents underlying principles and is a registered trademark. Until recently, the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was exclusive to female members whose membership met eligibility under their relative veterans who served abroad during conflict.

Recently, however, membership has extended to certain male members whose eligibility was accordingly met.

As a result of this change, CPL James H. Smithson Auxiliary, Post 6710, Wilmington, decided that it was appropriate to purchase a more inclusive flag, that simply indicates “Auxiliary” rather than “Women’s Auxiliary.” This purchase was made possible by generous donation, a raffle, and our general fund.

To learn more about the VFW Auxiliary, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org or contact the local Post.

CPL James H. Smithson Auxiliary, Post 6710, Wilmington, recently purchased this more inclusive flag representative of the membership of the VFW Auxiliary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_vfw-flag.jpg CPL James H. Smithson Auxiliary, Post 6710, Wilmington, recently purchased this more inclusive flag representative of the membership of the VFW Auxiliary. Courtesy photo