Appreciating EMS responders

From left, Wilmington Firefighters/EMTs Bill Jones, Ken Ianson, Jeff Haines, Lt. Brant Schmitt and Chief Andy Mason stand with Mayor John Stanforth, Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker, and Council President Mark McKay as Friday, May 24 is proclaimed EMS Recognition Day for the City of Wilmington. Stanforth encourages all citizens “to thank our EMS responders for all that they do in our community.”

