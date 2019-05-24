Continental Manor Art Show upcoming

BLANCHESTER — The residents at Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Blanchester love to paint!

Activity Director Lisa Beach said this year’s art show will be a little bit different than those in the past.

Starting Friday, May 31 at noon, bid sheets will be placed by the residents paintings in the hallways and the dining room. The community is welcome to come in and look between May 31 and June 3 at the paintings that the residents have done. If they see one they want to bid on, they write their name, phone number and bid they would like to place under the painting they want to bid on.

On June 3 from 7-8 p.m. there will be an arts and craft show and sale in the Continental Manor dining room. These items may be purchased for any size donation. The paintings from the hallways will also be brought in for final bids. Bidding will close at 7:30 p.m.

Beach said she would encourage everyone that placed a bid, to try and be present at the art show, as it means a lot to the residents when people come to their show. If anyone is unable to attend, and they had the winning bid, they will be called.

Refreshments and desserts will be served.

Money raised will go toward new blank canvas and art supplies so the residents can begin filling up the hallways with paintings, once again.

Continental Manor invites the public to come in, browse the residents’ works of art and bid on your favorites. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_IMG_2734.jpg Continental Manor invites the public to come in, browse the residents’ works of art and bid on your favorites. Courtesy photo