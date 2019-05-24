Spirit Animal Art Camp upcoming at Thorngren Studio Arts

WILMINGTON — Children can explore their spirit animal through art at a local summer art camp.

Children ages 5 through 14 will have the opportunity to work with artists. The art camp will offer different art techniques in sculpture, mixed media, and paint during five two-hour classes.

During the week of Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14, the children will learn the symbolism of their favorite animal and gain a deeper understanding of themselves, said Wilmington artist Mary Beth Thorngren, one of the instructors.

Thorngren will be the instructor for ages 10 through 14. Those classes will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

One of Thorngren’s top art students, Pearl Spurlock, will be the instructor (with assistance from Thorngren) for youth ages 8 through 10. The classes will be from noon to 2 p.m.

And for the kids ages 5 through 7, Wilmington artist Elena Raye Clair, who has experience working with young children, will be the instructor. This class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

The fee for the 10 hours of art instruction is $80 per student. Call Thorngren at 937-760-3219 by Monday, June 3. Classes are limited to 10 students.

There will be a gallery show of the students’ works from 5 to 8 p.m. on the last day, June 14.

The classes and the gallery show will be located at Thorngren Studio Arts, 20 North South Street in downtown Wilmington.