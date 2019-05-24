CCHD’s Knisley named Ohio’s Distinguished Health Educator

WILMINGTON – Clinton County Health District’s Diabetes and Wellness Educator, Laura Knisley, received this year’s Ohio Distinguished Health Educator Service Award from the Ohio Public Health Association on May 14.

Knisley is a Nurse Practitioner, Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator and Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

She holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University. She is a graduate of the Northern Colorado University Nutrition and Dietetics Program and completed a dietetic internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

She also serves as a Nurse Practitioner for Highland County Community Action’s Reproductive Wellness Clinic.

Dividing her time between these various programs allows balance to her love of client education with her passion for prevention medicine.

“I am proud to be involved in public health,” said Knisley. “I greatly value the opportunities each day to empower my clients to achieve the best quality of life possible.”

“We appreciate Dr. Knisley’s service to the community,” said Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. “Laura is an advocate for quality chronic disease prevention education highlighting health disparities faced by rural residents as evidenced by her ongoing collaboration with numerous community partners to overcome barriers to preventative care,”

Partially supported through a grant from HealthFirst for Clinton County, the Clinton County Diabetes and Wellness Program is located in the Clinton County Health District at the Clinton County Annex Building.

For more information about this program, please call Laura Knisley at 937-382-2862.

The CCHD’s Laura Knisley earned the Ohio Distinguished Health Educator Service Award from the Ohio Public Health Association. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_health-dept-pic.jpg The CCHD’s Laura Knisley earned the Ohio Distinguished Health Educator Service Award from the Ohio Public Health Association. Courtesy photo