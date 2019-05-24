Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 S, Wilmington, May 7. Complaint. Received complaint of “dirty floors, tables, seats are dirty, food prep area dirty, glass filthy, been this way for months.” Manager of Subway stated, “Wal-Mart is in charge of cleaning/waxing floors in dining areas.” Manager of Wal-Mart said general cleaning/mopping is Subway responsibility, but Wal-Mart will scrub floors in dining room this evening.

Critical: In the prep cooler on service line, sliced tomatoes at 57°F and 48°F, cucumbers were 47°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Outdated bottle of apple juice dated April 29. None of the bottles of sauce were labeled or dated.

Single-service cups stored under handwashing sink. Walk-in cooler door not closing properly; not tight-fitting. Freezer has ice accumulation on floor, shelves and boxes. Two non-working microwaves. Floors extremely dirty in entrance and dining areas. Floors dirty in walk-in cooler. Soda boxes leaking on floor, syrup on floor. Carpet in dry storage area and carpet is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 7.

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 S, Wilmington, May 8. Critical: Meatballs on hot holding unit were 127-133°F (All hot foods must be 135°F or above.) Sauces in the cooler not dated. Sauces on the make line were not dated. There was a package of steak and a package of guacamole thawing at room temperature on the vegetable prep sink.

No one at this store has manager certification. Manager here is certified but certification is at another store in Wilmington. Packages of steak defrosting in walk-in cooler on middle shelf dripping water onto pre-made tray of sandwiches and onto loaf of cheese slices. Boxes of crackers stored under hand sink in front of store. When I arrived at the store there were 3 employees working at front — no one had hair restraints on. Manager went and got employees visors. Manager wearing scarf/bandana around head. All 3 employees have long hair in ponytail but not restrained. Single-service utensils being stored under hand sink. Seal hanging down around the fan in Continental freezer. Tape on door seal and ice accumulation in Norlake freezer. Dumpsters behind store were open and lids not properly closed. Wall under handsink in kitchen was dirty with debris. Mops stored in mop sink.

Follow-up: Approx. June 12.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, May 7. Critical: Warewash machine switched to chemical sanitation. Rinse not reaching 120°F. No irreversible thermometer available.

There is ice accumulation/build-up around outside of door and door frame not allowing to close properly.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, May 8. Follow-up. Sewer line repaired May 2 afternoon, Facility is serving food and back to normal operation. Thank you.

• YMCA Patri-Tots Learning Center, 1850 Davids Lane, Wilmington, May 8. Everything looks good. Thank you.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, May 9. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg