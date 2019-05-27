Skyline partners with Blan schools

The Blanchester Schools Foundation partnered with Skyline Chili in Blanchester for a fundraiser May 21.

Although the check pictured states $450, the actual amount collected was over $600.

“The Blanchester Schools Foundation would like to thank Eaisa David and the entire Skyline Chili staff for partnering with the Foundation on this fundraiser,” said Tony Long, President of the Blanchester Schools Foundation Board. “Likewise, the Foundation would like to thank the entire Blanchester community for their generosity and support of the Foundation. This Foundation fundraiser will benefit the students of Blanchester Local Schools.”

Blanchester Foundation board members and students assisted servers in taking care of customers that evening.

From left are: Dean Lynch, Foundation Board member. Joe Falgner, Foundation Board member. Ellen Binkley-Hill, Foundation Board Vice President; Andrea Tacoronte, Foundation Board Treasurer; Easia David, Owner, Skyline Chili; Precious Schnitzler, General Manager; Tony Long, Foundation Board President; and John Panetta, Foundation Board member. Courtesy photo