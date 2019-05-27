Wilmington police reports; Arrest after stolen items, drugs found in house

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• A 39-year-old male was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property and drug abuse instrument possession after police responded on a welfare check at Hickory Trail Drive. Police recovered a Toshiba Chromebook and seized multiple suspected drug items including a metal tin with a white powder and multiple used syringes.

• At 6:22 a.m. on May 20, police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft of a trailer. A 46-year-old male resident advised that someone stole his dump trailer overnight. The report indicates it was a Moritz trailer valued at $6,400.

• At 11:26 a.m. on May 20, a 66-year-old advised that his license plates were stolen from his vehicle when it was parked around Main and Nelson Avenue. He advised that if and when the plates are located that he wishes to press charges.

• At 2:40 p.m. on May 20, a 70-year-old female reported several items were stolen from the 200 block of South Nelson Avenue including 2018 Honda Grom 125cc motorcycle.

• Police spoke with a 19-year-old Hillsboro female at 6:04 p.m. on May 21 who advised a 19-year-old Wilmington female was attempting to release lewd pictures of the caller that were taken after the suspect hacked into a 20-year-old Wilmington male’s Snapchat. The report indicates the suspect and male subject were both on probation.

• At 12:05 a.m. on May 22, a 47-year-old West Carrolton male reported his wallet and cell phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was at a gas station on East Locust Street. The wallet had the victim’s debit/credit cards and $200 in cash.

• At 9:10 p.m. on May 22, a 67-year-old female reported her blue Motorola E5 Cruise phone in a pink “sparkly” case was stolen from a West Locust Street residence.

