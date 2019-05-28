Lees Creek honors fallen veterans

LEES CREEK — Large crowds gathered at the Lees Creek Cemetery Monday afternoon to observe Memorial Day, and listen to former Clinton County Commissioner and former state representative Shane Wilkin deliver the main address. Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean served as Master of Ceremonies.

Rick Godlove, Sabina Church of Christ, gave the invocation and benediction. Retired Army Colonel Gary Bishop placed a floral tribute at the Unknown Soldier memorial. Maggie Matthews read the Gettysburg Address and the East Clinton High School Band provided patriotic music.

Kevin Bean read the names of all the veterans buried in the Lees Creek Cemetery; which includes veterans from the American Revolution to the present time. He also thanked the Sheriff for providing an escort for the parade and the New Vienna and Sabina Fire Departments for participating in the parade,

Members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Sons of Veterans Reserve, posted the Colors and fired a military gun salute.

The annual Lees Creek Memorial Day parade was held Monday, which included members of Co. C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, the East Clinton Band as well as local officials and State Rep. Shane Wilkin (left) who led the parade with Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean (right) from the township hall in Lees Creek to the cemetery about a quarter mile away. At the podium is Kevin Bean, master of ceremonies, and behind him are. from left, Col. Gary Bishop, U. S. Army Retired, Rick Godlove, and Maggie Matthews. The East Clinton High School Band played patriotic songs. Members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Sons of Veterans Reserve, fire a military salute. Capt. Shane L. Milburn, Commander of Co. C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Sons of Veterans Reserve, and Corporal Christopher S. Grim post the colors.