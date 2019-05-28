Chatfield College graduates 36

The May 18 commencement ceremony held at Chatfield College’s Over-the-Rhine campus was the 48th commencement ceremony, and the first to be held at the downtown campus since Chatfield has had an urban presence in addition to St. Martin in Brown County.

Cheers from passing cars and pedestrians added to the excitement and celebration of the 36 graduates from both the St. Martin and Over-the-Rhine campuses honored in the ceremony.

There were three St. Martin graduates who are from the Blanchester area. Those graduates receiving Associate Degrees were Jacob Tyler Fields, Jessica Joyce Perez, and Megan Rebekah Wolf.

A friend and supporter of Chatfield, Michael Pcolinski, Ph.D., vice president of Advanced Materials & Systems Research at BASF in North America, gave the commencement address.

A complete video of the ceremony can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULToliM9Wa4&feature=youtu.be