Tickets available June 3 for Leadership Clinton’s annual Dinner in the Fields fundraiser

The Clinton County Leadership Institute has announced information for its 11th annual Dinner in the Fields.

The fundraising event will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at the Mayer Family Farm, 1810 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Social hour will be 5:30-6:15 p.m; dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. with the fabulous and fun pie auction immediately following dinner.

This year’s beautiful host farm features a pavilion and pond for your viewing pleasure and socializing for the evening.

The locally produced and cooked onsite delicious meal is the highlight of the event, and there will be live entertainment, as well as games for children.

Dinner in the Fields is the Leadership Institute’s annual fundraiser that supports the yearly programming.

You are invited to this magical evening of food, fun and fellowship while supporting the adult and youth programs of the Clinton County Leadership Institute.

Tickets will be available Monday, June 3 and will be $35 if purchased before July 29. Tickets will be available at Cotton Junky Quilt Shop, 110 W. Main St., Wilmington, or by calling and leaving a message at the Leadership office at 937-382-7120.

Please consider being a sponsor for this event. The not-for-profit Leadership Institute to date has inspired over 800 adult and youth graduates to become civic and community leaders for Clinton County, making a difference that is impactful.

To donate or to volunteer call the Leadership office for details at 937-382-7120.

For more on CCLI check out the Facebook page for Clinton County Leadership Institute.

This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Table-15-musicians.jpg This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. News Journal file photos This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_2-kids-eat-ice-cream.jpg This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. News Journal file photos This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_sigrid-with-pie.jpg This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. News Journal file photos This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_steve-bob-fadi.jpg This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. News Journal file photos This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_crowd.jpg This year’s Dinner in the Fields — like last year’s (shown) held at Hillyard Farm owned by Craig and Becky Strafford in New Vienna — will feature locally cooked and grown food, the pie auction and entertainment for all. News Journal file photos