LGSTX Services visit Rotary Club

WILMINGTON — Jeremy Heard, Director of Airports and Facility Maintenance, and Brad Heath, Vice President of Business Development from LGSTX Services, Inc., spoke to the the Wilmington Rotary Club about their locally headquartered, but globally active business.

Heath and Heard stated ATS. is the parent/holding company. It has three airlines – ABX Air, Inc. and Air Transport International (ATI) that are headquartered in Wilmington; and Omni Air, which is headquartered in Tulsa.

In addition, it has two aircraft maintenance organizations – Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services headquartered in Wilmington, and Airborne Tampa (formerly PEMCO) headquartered in Tampa.

Also it has two leasing companies – Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) in Wilmington and one based in Ireland.

And, LGSTX Services, Inc. is an airport, airport equipment and facilities maintenance organization.

In Wilmington, LGSTX maintains the ground and facilities at the Wilmington Air Park, working with the Clinton County Port Authority. It provides de-ice and lavatory services, as well as fueling services for aircraft at the airport, as well as performing daily maintenance on the buildings, grounds and navigational equipment and surfaces.

Beyond Wilmington, LGSTX operates nine facilities on behalf of Amazon, including leasing the space, staffing the operations and managing the cargo movement. This represents approximately 500,000 square feet of space.

From left are Brad Heath, Vice President of Business Development, LGSTX Services; Dan Evers, President of Wilmington Rotary; and Jeremy Heard, Director of Airports and Facility Maintenance, LGSTX Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_IMG_0332.jpg From left are Brad Heath, Vice President of Business Development, LGSTX Services; Dan Evers, President of Wilmington Rotary; and Jeremy Heard, Director of Airports and Facility Maintenance, LGSTX Services. Courtesy photo