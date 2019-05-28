Wilmington police reports: Variety of thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:01 a.m. on May 23, a 51-year-old female reported the theft of her 1995 dark green Ford F-150 from her residence on Jodie Lane. A 60-year-old Dayton male is listed as the suspect.

• At 9:43 a.m. on May 23, a 31-year-old male called and advised that a 24-year-old female stole his car keys from his apartment on Sparta Avenue while he was sleeping. According to the report, the victim said that his brother let her in the apartment even though he was told not to. He said that the keys were on his nightstand when he went to sleep and when he woke up they were gone. He said that she and his brother were the only ones in the apartment.

• At 10 p.m. on May 23, police were advised that a cell phone was taken from a subject’s daughter while she was at the movie theater on Rombach Avenue.

• Police responded to a church on Randolph Street in reference to property damage at 8:36 a.m. on May 24. Police were advised that two security lights were broken overnight. The church had requested extra patrol that night.

• At 6:07 p.m. on May 24, police received a report of a Samsung Galaxy S7 being stolen at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. A 28-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 6:28 a.m. on May 25, police responded to the 200 block of Doan Street and made contact with a 46-year-old female who advised when she was showering her purse and wallet was stolen from her home.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old male for allegedly receiving stolen property after receiving a report of a stolen motor vehicle at 12:19 p.m. on May 25.

• At 2:54 p.m. on May 25, a 32-year-old male contacted authorities and advised that his wallet was stolen from a gas station on East Locust Street. The victim advised he was at the gas pumps in a silver Dodge between 9:30-10 a.m. and contained $60, his ID, credit cards, and his SSN card.

• At 5:16 a.m. on March 26, a 40-year-old male called police advising there were “subjects in his backyard with duck calls around his residence on South Walnut Street. He believes they are “using the duck calls as codes.” Police spoke with the reporter who advised “he believed there to be people in the wood line using duck calls as code to steal.” Police checked the area behind the residence on foot and patrolled the area without locating any suspicious subjects.

• At 7:23 p.m. on May 26, a 33-year-old male reported a go-kart was stolen from his residence at the 100 block of North Wood Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

