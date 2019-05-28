Serious injuries in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73

WILMINGTON — A two-vehicle accident which caused serious injuries occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 73 in Wilmington.

The crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox. At least one victim was reported to have been transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, with others sent to Clinton Memorial Hospital as well as to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

According to the Wilmington Police Department report, the operator of the Impala, Justin Ronald Lemmings, 19, of Wilmington was charged with felonious assault-victim seriously harmed.

A person listed as a witness in the report stated that the Impala ran a red light and crashed into the Equinox.

The Equinox was operated by Ashley Davis, 33, of New Vienna.

The two cars appeared to have had at least four passengers in total, according to the report.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded as well as the Sabina and Clinton-Warren fire departments, as well as the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as more official information becomes available.

