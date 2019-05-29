VFW donates to SHP

The VFW 6710 Auxiliary recently donated $350 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County. This donation will pay for an entire bunk bed including the lumber for the bed, mattresses, two bedding sheet sets, comforters and pillows. Two lucky children in Clinton County will receive their bed in the next few weeks. For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit www.shpbeds.org or email carrie.zeigler@shpbeds.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_image1.jpeg The VFW 6710 Auxiliary recently donated $350 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County. This donation will pay for an entire bunk bed including the lumber for the bed, mattresses, two bedding sheet sets, comforters and pillows. Two lucky children in Clinton County will receive their bed in the next few weeks. For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit www.shpbeds.org or email carrie.zeigler@shpbeds.org. Courtesy photo