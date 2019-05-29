Man charged, jailed after crash sends 9 to hospitals

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man is in jail after police say he caused an accident which sent nine people, including several young children, to hospitals — and just five hours after he was released from his ankle monitor with Juvenile Probation but remained on probation, according to Wilmington police.

Justin Ronald Lemmings, 18, was arraigned in Clinton County Municipal Court Wednesday morning on a charge of felonious assault.

He is in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash surety bond, according to the WPD incident report, which states that, “The city requested a high bond ($50,000) due to the nature of the charge as well as the seriousness of the injuries, some of which are life-threatening and at the very least life-changing.”

The crash at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday involved a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Lemmings, and a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, operated by Ashley Davis, 33, of New Vienna.

A person listed as a witness in the report stated that the Impala operated by Lemmings ran a red light and T-boned the Equinox. Authorities interviewed eight witnesses to the crash.

The injured occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospitals by Miami Valley CareFlight, Wilmington Fire Department, Sabina Fire Department and the Clinton-Highland Fire District.

They were sent to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton as well as Clinton Memorial Hospital and to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The News Journal cannot confirm conditions at this time.

Police took a blood sample from Lemmings as evidence.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were also on the scene.

Lemmings is scheduled to be arraigned June 4 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

On Feb. 20 Lemmings was found guilty of disorderly conduct in municipal court, according to court records. He was fined $250 plus court costs of $125.00, and other costs for a total of $475.00; he was given 10 days in jail (suspended). He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the female victim, commit no offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

