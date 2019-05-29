Summer Farmers Market grand opening Saturday to include special attractions

WILMINGTON — The 2019 Clinton County Summer Farmers Market returns Saturday, June 1 through Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday, rain or shine.

The Market is located on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington.

The Clinton County Farmers’ Market staff is planning a grand opening on Saturday, June 1 to kick-off the summer market season. There will be live music with Bela Clutter from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the “Young’s on the Moove” food truck offering homemade ice cream, cheese curds, and Panini-style grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Clinton County Farm Bureau will be holding a “member appreciation day” at the Grand Opening. OFB members will receive a voucher to use at the market to purchase locally produced produce and items. Stop in at the OFB tent to meet Ashley Rose, your county organization director, and other members of the county’s Farm Bureau board to learn more about Ohio Farm Bureau.

The Clinton County Farmers Market is proud to be involved in bringing fresh local products for all community members. The 2019 Summer Market features seasonal produce, locally grown meats (beef, pork and chicken), homemade baked goods and breads, fresh and dried herbs, honey, jams, soup and seasoning mixes, homemade dog biscuits, artisan crafts such as locally made pottery, art work, soaps, Alpaca fiber products and more!

The Market will continue to accept credit and debit cards for transactions with participating vendors, as well as accepting SNAP (food stamp) benefits for eligible food items from participating vendors. All vendors accept cash.

Kids Club will begin June 1 for all children ages 5-12 who sign up to be a member. Each time they visit the Market, they will receive $2.00 in special “Kids tokens” to buy fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits.

