Working to clear the way at Cowan Lake

COWAN LAKE — A group from the Montgomery Community Church came out to spend part of their Memorial Day weekend helping to repair trail bridges on Beechnut and Old Field Trails. They also removed brush and trees from the Emerald Woods trail.

“The group did a great job,” said Wade Hall, President of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park. “Their efforts will help to make those hiking the trails a safer place.

If you would like more information on the trails, view the Trail Maps at http://www.cowanlakestatepark.com/maps.html.

If you or your group would like to help on some projects at the park, please email president@cowanlakestatepark.com.