Muni court dispositions: Drinking, drugging and driving

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 20 and May 24, 2019:

• Autumn Golightly, 20, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 187 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. Golightly must have no contact with the victims.

• Jazlyn Jones, 21, of Martinsville, O.V.I.-high test, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective May 26. No privileges granted without an interlock device. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a failure control charge were dismissed.

• Tracy McMurray, 44, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 22, 2019 to May 22, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. McMurray must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective June 6. McMurray must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Satishkumar Patel, 46, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 23, 2019 to March 23, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Patel must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective June 5. Operator’s license destroyed. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge was dismissed.

• Jah Wuan Nelson, 21, of Wilmington, domestic violence, criminal damages, sentenced to 179 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Nelson must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges including assault, trespassing, telecommunication harassment, and menacing were dismissed.

• Jeremy Pack, 27, of Sabina, criminal damages, sentenced to 70 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Pack must pay $623.76, in total, to the victims.

• Salvador Gonzales, 44, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of child endangerment, marijuana possession, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Gilbert Swanson, 51, of Midland, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Swanson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Lawrence Wical Jr., 55, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wical must complete two years of non-reporting probation. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Marcus Robinson Jr., 27, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, driving 59 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed. Three counts of driving under suspension-financial and a driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• Brandon Smith, 19, of Blanchester, criminal damages, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ian Hodge, 26, of Columbus, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A second drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Kyle Huston, 26, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Anthony Meadows, 66, of Waynesville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed along with an additional driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

