Throwback Thursday: WHS Class of ‘37

These are some highlights from the News Journal 80 years ago on May 30, 1939:

Nationally

‘Hope wanes for young flyer on Atlantic hop’

‘Baby Clipper long overdue in long flight’

“LONDON (AP) — “The bold attempt of 24-year-old Thomas H. Smith to span the North Atlantic in a flivver-type plane seldom used for flights of more than 250 miles appeared today to have ended tragically.

Three curiously dove-tailed reports state that a small plane — possibly Smith’s Aeronca monoplane — had been sighted over Britain kept hope alive and the boundary lights aglow at Croydon airport until early this morning. But at 2 a.m. officials snapped off the lights — mute acknowledgement that the young Californian scarcely was expected. At that moment, 41 hours and 13 minutes had elapsed since Smith lifted his heavily laden plane from the sands of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, 3,100 miles from Croydon, with enough fuel for about 3,600 miles, or 36 to 42 hours of flight.”

Editor’s Note: Smith’s crashed plane was found in Newfoundland, Canada, two years later in 1941 — but no Smith. He had left a note that he was going to start walking; also, there was no evidence in the plane that he had been injured/bloodied. He was never found. Learn more at http://www.geo-met.com/tommysmith/ .

Locally

‘Eugene Reno is instantly killed’

“Eugene Reno, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Reno, formerly of near Sabina, was instantly killed Monday about 1:30 p.m. at his home near Chillicothe when his foot caught in a hole in the bed of a wagon loaded with fence posts, throwing him to the ground. One of the posts rolled off, striking him on the head. Besides his parents, he is survived by two sisters and four brothers … Burial will be in Lees Creek Cemetery.”

‘Sheriff probes theft of shoats’

“Sheriff J.E. Hodson said Tuesday that he had no clues to the identity of the thieves who stole the 10 spotted Poland China shoats, averaging about 55 pounds each, from a field on the John Martin farm near Starbucktown Friday night.”

• A Westboro man was indicted for burglary and larceny by a Clinton County grand jury for the theft of three chickens from Roy Mingler.

• Wilmington High school completed a winning track season in which its leading scorers were Earl Jones, Glenn Ralston, Harry Miars, Ronald Fenner and Bill Boring.

• Donald Kinney of Wilmington was “forced to the limit” in defeating Pate Bagford of Clarksville 7-6 in the marbles tournament held at Midland playground.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was “Bridal Suite” with Annabella and Robert Young.