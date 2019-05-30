Recycling event set for large tires

The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District in conjunction with the Clinton County Solid Waste District and the Ohio EPA will hold a large-tire recycle event on Saturday, June 29 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Engineers’ office on Fife Ave.

Because the event is working from EPA Grant funds, there are some rules that apply to participants.

The event will be open to Clinton County residents, farmers, municipalities and townships only. They cannot accept tires from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops, tire, automobile, truck and farm equipment dealerships or motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships.

The Soil & Water Conservation District has a limited amount of funding for the event; therefore it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registrations will be accepted in the order that they are received. The number of participants or tires may be limited.

Prior to June 26, stop by the Clinton Soil & Water conservation District at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5 and register the number of tires, make an appointment to drop off your tires and make a payment by cash or check. You must pre-register and submit payment prior to the event.

There will be refunds once you’re registered. No phone registration will be accepted.

The cost will be:

• $1 passenger/pickup tire

• $3 semi/large truck tire

• $12 Tractor tire size 36” -60”

• $16 Tractor tires 60” or larger

If you have any questions please feel free to contact Clinton SWCD at 937-382-2461 ext 2611 during office hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.