Volunteers ‘Storm the Castle’ to complete new Wilmington park

WILMINGTON — Volunteers from in and around Wilmington returned to “Storm the Castle” beginning Thursday morning to complete the construction of Castle Park II playground at David Williams Park.

Twenty-five years ago community volunteers built the first Castle Park; soon the kids of Clinton County will enjoy an all-new one thanks to many volunteers and generous donations.

With an estimated 80 percent of the job complete, volunteers are needed to finish it during build days through Saturday.

About 40 volunteers per shift are needed to get the park finished — first shift from 8 a.m. to noon, second from 12:30-4:30 p.m. and third from 5-8 p.m.

To volunteer, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

The community storms the new castle playground on Thursday at David Williams Park in the hopes of finishing it over the weekend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0495.jpg The community storms the new castle playground on Thursday at David Williams Park in the hopes of finishing it over the weekend. John Hamilton | News Journal Mikayla Hughes, left, and David Reeder help with drilling at the construction of the new playground at David Williams Park on Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0486.jpg Mikayla Hughes, left, and David Reeder help with drilling at the construction of the new playground at David Williams Park on Thursday. John Hamilton | News Journal Students from Wilmington High School spent their Thursday morning helping finish the construction of the new castle playground at David Williams Park. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0500.jpg Students from Wilmington High School spent their Thursday morning helping finish the construction of the new castle playground at David Williams Park. John Hamilton | News Journal