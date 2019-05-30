WHS student musicians to perform in 7 European countries

WILMINGTON — Over 125 honor student musicians will gather in June for three days of intensive rehearsals and a performance prior to departing to seven European countries for a 16-day tour.

Chloe Mason, Melissa Stroebel, Emily Walls and Mason Snyder have been selected for this honor. They are all members of the Wilmington High School choral program, under the direction of David G. Beck.

Students were nominated for the 2019 Ohio Ambassadors of Music tour based upon their level of musicianship, leadership, and character, and were selected for participation by invitation based on the recommendation of their director. Each nominee received a copy of an Ambassador of Good Will proclamation from the Governor’s office honoring their selection.

Dr. Bruce Moss of Bowling Green State University will serve as Music Director for the tour. Moss will conduct the Honor Band, and Dr. Richard Schnipke, also of Bowling Green, will conduct the Honor Choir. Brandon Gordon of Bryan High School will conduct the Honor Orchestra.

The tour is designed by Voyageurs International, a Denver-based agency specializing in European music tours for numerous states throughout the country for 49 years. This is the twelfth such tour in the state of Ohio since 1997.

A pre-tour concert will be held at 3 p.m. June 16 at Hilliard Davidson High School in Hilliard, Ohio. The Ohio Ambassadors of Music honor band, chorus and orchestra will share their music with European audiences in seven different countries and in a variety of performance settings.

The tour will include stops in England, France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Italy, and Germany.

The Ohio Ambassadors of Music tour is an educational program designed for honor music students to perform and share their musical talents, while gaining cultural enrichment abroad.

WHS choral program members on the tour are, from left, Melissa Stroebel, Mason Snyder, Chloe Mason and Emily Walls.

To perform in 7 European countries