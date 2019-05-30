New quilters get an early start

The Clinton County Quilters quilt guild recently held youth sewing days.

The girls and boys learned beginning piecing techniques. They began by sewing 5-inch fabric squares into rows and then sewing the rows together to make their own quilts.

The group will meet again to learn how to layer, tie and bind their quilts. A special presentation, of the Youth Quilts, is planned at the Clinton County Quilters annual quilt show at the 2019 Clinton County Corn Festival.

The Clinton County Quilters hold monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Wilmington Assembly of God Church, 609 W.Locust St., Wilmington.

For more information, email clintoncountyquilters@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at Clinton County Quilters.

Pictured are Lily Knoche, Aliah Knoche, Addison McCulley, Avery Hart, Saxony Burns, Layni Hutchinson, Lily Winkle, Myla Winkle and Aliyah Rhonemus. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_youth-quilters.jpeg Pictured are Lily Knoche, Aliah Knoche, Addison McCulley, Avery Hart, Saxony Burns, Layni Hutchinson, Lily Winkle, Myla Winkle and Aliyah Rhonemus. Courtesy photo