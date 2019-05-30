Sheriff’s reports: Assaults, overdose, domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested two Morrow males — ages 36 and 44 — for alleged criminal damaging/endangering and assault at 7:41 p.m. on May 18 at West Main Street residence in Clarksville. According to the report, the two males argued over personal issues over a female, which led to the 36-year-old male punching the other’s vehicle causing a dent, which then led to the fight. The two were transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 5:19 a.m. on May 27, deputies responded to the 200 block of North South Street in New Vienna in reference to a possible drug overdose. According to the report, a pill bottle with a bag of crystal substance was located. A female subject was treated for an alleged overdose.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Midland male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic dispute at 9:20 p.m. at a Midland residence. The alleged victim, a 22-year-old Midland female, reported she and the suspect got into a verbal argument about the suspect’s mother. After a particular comment, the suspect reportedly walked over and ripped the victim’s glasses off her face, and when she attempted to get them back, “he began punching her, so she fought back.” She also reported the two had broken up and that he “picked up a red tote and threw it at her causing it to break.” The deputy observed swelling around the victim’s left eye and that her cheek was red. The victim later advised she recorded the incident. The deputy noted the suspect has a prior conviction for domestic violence.

• At 9:58 a.m. on May 21, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Fawley Lane in Midland on a theft report. Items listed as stolen in the report include a backpack leaf blower, Stihl chainsaw, and a Diablo Predator tuner.

• At 11:55 p.m. on May 23, authorities responded to a teen drinking party at Lebanon Road. Three flasks were collected as evidence

• Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a South Sugartree Street residence in Clarksville at noon on May 25. According to the report, there was property damage and the suspect was not on scene. The suspect is indicated as a family member of the victim.

• At 12:35 p.m. on May 25, a 62-year-old Wilmington male reported he and his spouse were in a physical altercation at their residence on Ogden Road. The victim is listed as having apparent minor injuries.

• At 6:03 p.m. on May 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-71 at State Route 73 in Wilmington, Chester Township, for a left of center violation committed on State Route 73 West. During the traffic stop, it was reportedly discovered the driver was intoxicated and with a juvenile in the back seat. The driver faces an O.V.I. charge along with alleged child endangerment and resisting arrest in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 12:15 p.m. on May 27, a 25-year-old Clarksville male reported an acquaintance of his took his guitar from the 1-99 block of West Main Street in Clarksville.

