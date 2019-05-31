Kids and Company sets exciting season; auditions soon for ‘Disney’s The Lion King JR.’

WILMINGTON — “Disney’s The Lion King JR.” will be presented by Clinton County Kids and Company at the Wilmington High School Auditeria at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, as well as at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Admission is free but donations are accepted at the door.

Kids and Company is holding auditions for its 26th season of children’s shows on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at WHS Auditeria.

They are seeking a large and energetic cast of children and teens, and will audition children and teens ages 6-18. No preparation is necessary for the audition.

For more information or directions to auditions, please call Lois Hock at Wilmington College at 937-481-2293 or at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany. Make sure to like them on Facebook to get the most up-to-date information or directions.

Drama camps upcoming

• Rising Star Drama Camp 2019 will be gearing up for its ninth season July 15-19, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wilmington College’s Kelly Center.

The camp is for children ages 6-10 with an interest in acting and storytelling. Returning to lead the camp this summer is Karie Gipson from the Gigglebox Theatre Experience in Cincinnati.

Enrollment is limited to 25. Registration forms are available at For A Song & A Story in downtown Wilmington or online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany.

• Drama Camp 2019 will be July 29-Aug. 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Wilmington College Boyd Cultural Arts Center. Drama Camp welcomes kids ages 11-17 to participate.

Participants will learn acting, improvisation, stage combat, makeup, singing and more from guest artists and teachers with years of theatre experience.

Registration is currently underway with forms available at For A Song & A Story in Wilmington or online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Kids-and-Co-logo.jpg

Auditions soon for ‘Disney’s The Lion King JR.’